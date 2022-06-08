Watch
SL County to open 'Cool Zones' to escape the heat this summer

Scott Taylor
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jun 08, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — With temperatures expected to really heat up this weekend, Salt Lake County is opening up facilities for people to escape into cooler temperatures.

Salt Lake County Aging Services, the library system and the office of emergency management announced "Cool Zones" at libraries, senior centers and recreation centers where people can go to escape the heat and hydrate. They will also offer resources and information about a number of county-run programs.

The "Cool Zones" are open to the public, but particularly geared toward seniors and people with disabilities who may be most at-risk in the hot summer temperatures.

An interactive map of locations is here.

