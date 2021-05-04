'SLC Corps' volunteers collecting kitchen supplies to go with apartments for the homeless

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is launching a pilot program that aims to help those in chronic homelessness to lead better, more stable lives.

The Magnolia apartment building will soon be home to 65 people transitioning away from life on the street.

On Tuesday, city officials announced an effort to collect kitchen kits, to make the new apartments feel as much like home as possible.

“They are kitchen kits filled with all the things you need for a kitchen that will be sort of presented as a welcome basket to somebody that might be moving into a home for the first time in a while, into a space and getting on the road to reclaiming their life and we wanted to be a part of that welcome,” said Weston Clark, Salt Lake City Community Outreach.

This project is part of a volunteer program Mayor Erin Mendenhall is calling SLC Corps.

The program’s goal is to channel city resources and connect with those in the community to try to improve the overall quality of life in the city.

Construction has been going on since late 2019 and the Magnolia is scheduled to open this summer.

On Saturday, June 12 officials will be collecting those kitchen kits at the apartment building.

City officials say they will accept gently-used items but they also have an Amazon link established which shows the preferred items they would like to take in.

They are also looking for individuals or businesses to sponsor a complete kit. Click here for details.