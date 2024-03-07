SLC expands Consumer Protection Complaint website for scams, concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is celebrating National Consumer Protection Week with the launch of its Consumer Protection Complaint portal.

The city’s Housing Stability Division says this was Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s way to ensure renters in the housing market were able to report any issues they had while renting, but they wanted to expand it so that anyone can report any scams or concerns related to consumer issues.

Here’s how you'll be able to file a complaint:

Click here to go to the portal's website and hit the "Submit a complaint" button. There you can leave details about your experience anonymously or leave your contact information so the department can contact you.

You can leave details about your experience.

You'll be able to specify the type of complaint, housing or otherwise.

“It's a way for the city to really understand what are the unique consumer protection needs for the city, especially since the city is growing so much,” says Tony Miler, the Housing Stability Division director. “Plus, this is information we’ll be watching closely because it'll help us make future decisions about anything the city, or the mayor or city council does to help direct funding or policy towards improving and making an even better consumer environment for all residents.”

After you submit a complaint, you'll hear from the city within five business days.

If they can't help, they will get you in touch with the entity that can assist you.