SLC mayor: Renters should reach out for help now if behind on payments

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, in a tweet Thursday, said, renters who are behind on payments should reach out for help now.

While I hope congress will act on an extension, right now the federal eviction moratorium is set to expire THIS SATURDAY. If your household is behind on rent or mortgage payments, seek out resources now by calling 211 @211Utah #utpol #slc https://t.co/N9I9UgpcUE — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) July 29, 2021

The mayor's statement comes as the federal rent moratorium is set to expire this Saturday.

Mayor Mendenhall urged people behind on their rent in Salt Lake City to call 211 to speak to a representative about options.

211 Utah has resources for renters across Utah, not just in Salt Lake City. For more information dial 211 from your phone or visit their website here.