Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SLC mayor: Renters should reach out for help now if behind on payments

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Rent
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 09:21:33-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, in a tweet Thursday, said, renters who are behind on payments should reach out for help now.

The mayor's statement comes as the federal rent moratorium is set to expire this Saturday.

READ: Biden calls on Congress to extend eviction moratorium set to expire Saturday

Mayor Mendenhall urged people behind on their rent in Salt Lake City to call 211 to speak to a representative about options.

211 Utah has resources for renters across Utah, not just in Salt Lake City. For more information dial 211 from your phone or visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere