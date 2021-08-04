SLC police release body cam video from fatal shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Salt Lake City Police Department released body cam video Wednesday showing a standoff between officers and a man threatening to commit suicide on July 20.

Following the events outside the apartment at 1660 West 800 North, Navada Escholt, 42, was found dead inside his home. However, a cause of death has not yet been released.

According to police, the department received a call at 11:32 a.m. from a relative of Escholt's that claimed he was threatening suicide and armed with a gun. Three officers arrived on the scene just after noon and spoke with the relative who said Escholt had tried to commit suicide by overdose about a month earlier.

One of the officers is overheard saying that he believed he had previously responded to a call at the same house.

Officials say the officers attempted to reach Escholt through one of his three phones, but were unable to do so. After failing to reach him, the officers went to the front of Escholt's home and knocked on multiple doors with no response.

With the officers having returned to the sidewalk, Escholt then left the apartment and fired a shot towards the men, forcing the officers to take cover and firing a single shot towards the building.

One minute later, Escholt fired a second shot from inside the building, which an officer said he heard "fly past him," according to the report.

Following the gunfire, additional units were called to the scene as the standoff continued. Hours later, police were able to contain the apartment where they found Escholt dead inside.