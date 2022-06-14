SLC Police seeking to identify airport luggage theft suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they say stole luggage from Salt Lake City International Airport on two separate occasions.

The suspect, pictured above, was seen on surveillance cameras getting off the Utah Transit Authority TRAX train, walking to the baggage carousel, grabbing a suitcase, then getting back on the train.

The first theft occurred on April 4, and the second was on May 18.

Police said the man faces felony-level charges because the items stolen were worth more than $1,500.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 22-802249.

SLCPD gave the following tips to avoid luggage theft:

• Place irreplaceable or high value items in your carry-on baggage (Note: Passengers should know which items are required to be checked.)

• Reconsider purchasing luxury-branded luggage as this could be an allure to potential thieves.

• Make your checked luggage distinctive using stickers, tape, ribbon or consider purchasing a brightly colored suitcase.

• Keep a record of what you pack and take a photo of your belongings and your luggage. Photos can be helpful during a police investigation and for insurance purposes.

• After landing, avoid unnecessary delays and head to the baggage pick-up area immediately so your bag is not left unattended when on the baggage carousel.

• Ensure your bag is clearly labeled with your contact information. For privacy reasons, an address is not necessary, but a name and phone number should be included.

• If you believe someone has stolen your luggage, be sure to file a police report and file reports with the airline and TSA.

• Report anything suspicious to an airport/airline official or airport police.

