SLC School Board votes to raise extracurricular travel fees by $300

SALT LAKE CITY — Travel fees for sports and other high school extracurricular activities will go up by $300 in the Salt Lake City School District for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Salt Lake City School board voted 6-1 Tuesday night on the proposed changes.

The increase in costs means students could pay around $1,900 per sport.

“There are families out there that will not ask for help and will go and scrape somehow to find a way to make up for that fee,” said board member Mohamed Baayd. “That’s why I do not feel right voting ‘yes’ for this thing.”

The district told FOX 13 News that the $300 jump is to ensure all students have their own bed when traveling. $300 is the maximum fee students can spend, and depending on the trip, it could cost less.

“I really think that this reflects a change that’s good for our students while acknowledging $300 dollars more is not insignificant,” said board president Melissa Ford.

If the fee is too much, families can fundraise or apply to get it waived.

“There are resources available,” said district spokeswoman Yandary Chatwin. “We don’t want lack of funds to be a reason that a student doesn’t get to participate.”

To see a breakdown of the new costs for each extracurricular activity, click here.

In the same meeting, the board also appointed a new interim superintendent after Timothy Gadson's resignation.