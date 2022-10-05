Watch Now
Recently-retired Granite superintendent appointed as interim head of Salt Lake City School District

Granite School District
Martin W. Bates, then-superintendent of the Granite School District, is pictured in 2016.
Posted at 7:14 PM, Oct 04, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District has named a new interim superintendent to fill in for the recently-resigned Timothy Gadson.

The district's board of education voted unanimously Tuesday evening to appoint Martin W. Bates to the position while they search for a new superintendent.

Gadson resigned last month after months of controversy, including being placed on temporary administrative leave, being asked to resign, and a mediation process.

Before being appointed to this new position, Bates had just retired last year after 30 years in education — serving as the superintendent of the neighboring Granite School District for the most recent 11 years, according to an announcement from SLCSD. He previously taught special education and math, and worked as an administrator at the school and district levels.

The district said Bates attended Highland High School, and all eight of his children also graduated from schools in the Salt Lake City District.

In 2016, he received the award for Utah Superintendent of the Year.

