SLC School District rolls out state's first electric school buses

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in Utah history, some students are riding electric buses to school Monday morning.

The Salt Lake City School District has added four electric school buses to its fleet and the buses will be used to transport students on the city's west side.

"This specific area was chosen because environmental studies show Salt Lake’s west side has some of the highest levels of pollution in the state, and the bus routes in this area will allow the district to utilize the buses to their full potential," a news release from the school district says.

SLC School District officials expect to replace more of the district's diesel fuel-powered buses with electric buses after receiving a second grant from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

The two grants add up to more than $1.5 million.

The electric buses emit zero air pollutants and they're also much quieter than their diesel counterparts.