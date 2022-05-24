SLC shooting leads to arrest after suspect turns himself in

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City's Police Department arrested a 46-year-old man in connection with a shooting Monday night that injured one person with whom he was arguing earlier in the evening.

Esekielu Tuigamala was seen shooting all four tires of of the victim's vehicle in surveillance video taken at the scene of the 3100 block of West Professional Circle.

Officers who responded received additional information that someone at the business had fired several rounds from a handgun, and found a 27 year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg; however, the injury was minor and did not require medical attention.

After a brief search of the area to find the suspect, Tuigamala turned himself into police.

Detectives booked him into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault, Felony Discharge of a Firearm, and Criminal Mischief.

