SLC temporary homeless shelter in desperate need of staff in order to open doors

SALT LAKE CITY — Resource centers and shelters for people experiencing homelessness are at or near capacity in Salt Lake City.

“That's not new,” said Andrew Johnston, the director of Salt Lake City’s homeless policy and outreach. “Since they opened, we have had very high occupancy at those resource centers for several years now.”

The city hopes to have about 250 new beds available at a temporary shelter at a Ramada Inn on North Temple.

Before that facility can open, the operator of the shelter must fill 30 positions to meet staffing requirements.

“I know it's a tight labor market, but they could really use help,” Johnston said. “They are good organizations and if they can get employees, we can get these open quickly.”

People who would like to apply can do so by clicking here.