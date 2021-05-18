SLC to shut down traffic, open streets for outdoor dining, performances

SALT LAKE CITY — Streets in downtown Salt Lake City will close down this summer to welcome outdoor diners and performers.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday this summer, "Open Streets" will take place between 400 South and South Temple, with all traffic closed while restaurants, bars and shops extend their service onto the sidewalks.

During each event, 30 nightly performances will held on Main, Regent Street, Gallivan and Exchange Place between 6-10 p.m., according to the Downtown Alliance.

Open Streets was first tested last year during the pandemic, and businesses reportedly experienced a 30 percent increase in sales. If it's successful this year, the event could become a permanent part of the summer calendar.

“Main Street Salt Lake City is an incredible gathering place and we hope people will take this unique opportunity to experience our downtown in a new way, with more space to explore, shop and dine at some of our City's locally owned businesses,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Downtown Alliance

Masks will not be required outdoors, but businesses do reserve the right to have customers wear face coverings.