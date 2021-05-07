SLCC announces August graduation ceremony

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Salt Lake Community College is planning to hold an in-person commencement in August.

SLCC is officially conferring degrees and certificates Friday to 3,634 graduates, the college announced.

The graduation ceremony will be held Aug. 6 at the Maverik Center. Graduates from both the classes of 2020 and 2021 are invited to walk. Last year's graduates had a virtual commencement.

“We are in absolute awe of what our students have achieved,” SLC President Dr. Deneece G. Huftalin said in a press release. “Both classes of graduates deserve to be congratulated in person and honored in front of their family members and friends. We are excited to see everyone this summer and can’t wait to pay tribute to our students’ academic successes as well as the mettle they showed when the pandemic suddenly upended their entire college experience.”

Grads will hear from keynote speaker Tim Huval, a 1989 SLCC alumnus and former employee. He is currently the chief administrative officer at Humana.

Huval "suffered a debilitating health crisis that confounded doctors and required months of recovery" in 2018, which Huftalin said is an inspiring story for students who have and will continue to overcome challenges of all sorts.

According to the college, more than 1,600 members of the class of 2021 are the first in their families to graduate from college. The youngest graduate is 15 years old, and the oldest is 68.