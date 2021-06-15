SLCC spokesman, staff member of nearly 30 years passes away unexpectedly

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Community College announced that longtime staff member Joy Tlou has passed away.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our colleague and friend," a statement from the school read. " [He] was a beloved member of the SLCC community for nearly 30 years."

Tlou first worked as an advising director, then became the school's public relations director and public information officer.

"Joy’s reach across the college was positive and profound," SLCC's statement said. "He was deeply committed to the college and loved to talk about our students’ stories and triumphs. Everyone loved working with Joy, and his dedication and optimism made us all want to do our best to serve our students and the community."

"We extend our condolences and support to Joy’s family and friends during this difficult time," it continued. "We are grateful that Joy was a part of our SLCC family for many years and his service has helped make the college a better place."