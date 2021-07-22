SLCo district attorney to announce if shooting by West Valley City officer was justified

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly two years after a West Valley City police officer shot and killed a handcuffed man, the Salt Lake County district attorney will announce Thursday whether the shooting was justified.

On Aug. 23, 2019, Michael Chad Breinholt was in custody following a DUI arrest when an altercation broke out inside the police station. Body cam video appeared to show Breinholt reaching for an officer's gun during the fight, leading to another officer, Sgt. Tyler Longman, shooting and killing the 31-year-old.

In the video, Longman enters the DUI processing room during the fight and grabs Breinholt's head while yelling, "You’re about to die, my friend," according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Longman was originally placed on administrative leave following the shooting, but was returned to active duty in just a few months.

Although Longman was cleared by the West Valley City Police Department, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill will announce his own determination on whether the officer was justified in the shooting, and whether he'll face charges.

Breinholt was originally brought into custody for reportedly being intoxicated and causing problems outside a business on Redwood Road.