SLCo mayor, community leaders denounce hate and xenophobia

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson joined other community leaders Tuesday to call on the public to join in solidarity in denouncing hate.

Wilson spoke out against xenophobia and hate, hoping to raise awareness about violence against people of Asian and Pacific Islander decent.

“So today I stand in solidarity, and as an ally, to denounce hate, and I’m also here to ask that our community take action,” said Wilson.

In the US over the last year, there has been 3,800 instances of violence against people in the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.

“We know that these crimes are not unique to the Asian community, but we know that xenophobia, sexism, and bigotry have always been a reality in marginalized communities,” said Wilson.

Wilson says now is the time to show compassion, saying we cannot stand for hate against people of Asian decent. The conference came in response to a shooting last week in Atlanta where eight people were gunned down, including six Asian women

“Over the last year our awareness of this problem has been magnified, so the first step today is to recognize and call attention to these horrific acts of violence and stand together,” Wilson said.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera says law enforcement is committed to preventing these events from happening and to protect everyone, but they need people to report crimes.

“What we want to do is ensure that our Asian communities, Asian-American communities feel safe,” said Rivera.

Representative Karen Kwan also spoke at the conference, calling for action.

“I call upon our community members to continue to frequent our Asian American and Pacific Islander businesses; to take bystander training and to be critically aware of our own assumptions as I strive to do that myself,” said Kwan.