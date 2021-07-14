SLCPD hosts girl looking to hug police officer in every state

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department welcomed a special guest to the city who was only looking for a hug. Instead, she got lots of them.

Rosalyn Baldwin, 11, has been traveling the country on a mission to give law enforcement officers hugs in all 50 states, and it was Utah's turn on Wednesday.

The Louisiana girl journeyed to the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building where she received a big bear hug from Police Chief Mike Brown.

Baldwin's journey began in 2016 and has taken her to 36 states now that Utah has been crossed off the list. According to her website, Baldwin "wishes to unite communities by demonstrating her sincere love and appreciation, for those who have committed their lives to serving and protecting the people of our nation."

Throughout her visit to the city, Baldwin received hugs from members of the SLCPD, Utah Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies in Utah. It's all part of her desire to show law enforcement officers how appreciated they are.

"Sometimes [police officers] are portrayed as people who just shoot people and they just don't care, but not all of them are bad," said Baldwin.

Brown said Baldwin's visit was appreciated after a difficult year in which police tactics were often questioned, leaving officers demoralized.

"She brought with her, not only her presence, but her beautiful smile, her hugs, her dedication, and most importantly, her love," said Brown.

Baldwin is close to making her 5-year mission become a reality as Idaho is next on her trip, which will leave just 13 states to visit.