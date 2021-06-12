SLCPD investigating after two victims found shot, wounded

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are working to find out what happened Saturday afternoon after two men were found with gunshot wounds in two different places.

Police received reports of a shooting around 12:40 p.m.

One of the victims was transported to a Maverik at the corner of Redwood Road and 1700 South. The other was found at 1600 S. Wallace Road.

Police said the man found at the Maverik was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The man found at the other location, about three blocks west, is in good condition.

Both victims are men in their 40s or 50s.

Police are investigating the shooting and trying to determine the circumstances surrounding it. It was not stated whether the shooting occurred on Wallace Road or at another location.

A suspect has not yet been identified, but investigators do have some suspect information they are working on.