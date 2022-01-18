Watch
SLCPD looking for missing, endangered man

Salt Lake City Police Department
Left: ID photo of David An. Right: Photo that SLC Police say is the most recent photo of him, with shorter hair.
Posted at 8:53 PM, Jan 17, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Utah man who they believe could be in danger.

Salt Lake City Police said 63-year-old David An was last seen Tuesday (Jan. 11) in the area of 280 E. 600 South. He was wearing a blue jacket, a black baseball cap, and was carrying a blue suitcase and a brown suitcase.

An is 5'8", approximately 200 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. His identification photo shows him with long hair, but police said the most recent photo they have shows him with short, gray hair.

Police are considering him "endangered" because he has paranoid schizophrenia, clinical depression and schizoaffective disorder, and he hasn't taken his medication in six days.

Anyone who has seen him or has other information on his whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-9988.

