SLCPD looking for missing, endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Utah man who they believe could be in danger.

Salt Lake City Police said 63-year-old David An was last seen Tuesday (Jan. 11) in the area of 280 E. 600 South. He was wearing a blue jacket, a black baseball cap, and was carrying a blue suitcase and a brown suitcase.

We are attempting to locate a missing endangered adult last seen on January 11, 2022. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of 63-year-old David An, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-9988. #slc #saltlakecity #slcpd #Missing pic.twitter.com/wzBM4LkcXb — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) January 18, 2022

An is 5'8", approximately 200 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. His identification photo shows him with long hair, but police said the most recent photo they have shows him with short, gray hair.

Police are considering him "endangered" because he has paranoid schizophrenia, clinical depression and schizoaffective disorder, and he hasn't taken his medication in six days.

Anyone who has seen him or has other information on his whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-9988.