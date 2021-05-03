Watch
SLCPD releases name of man found murdered in industrial area Saturday morning

Posted at 9:21 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:44:42-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released the name of the man who was found murdered in an industrial area Saturday morning.

According to SLCPD, the victim was 51-year-old Kevin Hettich.

Police told FOX 13 Hettich's body was found near 338 W Hansen Ave. and he had been badly beaten.

SLCPD asked the public to help them find 42-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Kenyon Sunday morning, saying he was considered armed and dangerous.

They announced later Sunday afternoon that Kenyon had been found and arrested.

