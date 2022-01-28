Sleeping woman rescued from house fire in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A woman was rescued from a house fire in American Fork Friday after she was found asleep inside.

Two police officers spotted the fire around 11:20 a.m. while driving past the home, located near 30 N. 300 West.

The officers knocked on the door, but nobody answered, so they went in. Inside, they found a woman asleep who did not know the house was on fire. She was able to get out safely and did not have any injuries.

American Fork Fire & Rescue crews responded and put the fire out. The house has been deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.