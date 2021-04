KANOSH, Utah — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake occurred near the central Utah town of Kanosh Monday morning.

According to USGS, the earthquake was a magnitude 2.6 and it occurred at 8:08 Mountain Time.

WATCH: FOX 13 was live when the March 18, 2020 earthquake occurred

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 5 km, about 7.4 miles south of Kanosh.

