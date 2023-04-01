Watch Now
Small fire breaks out at popular Desert Star Theater in Murray

Desert Star Theater
FOX 13 News
Desert Star Theater
Posted at 7:57 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 21:57:13-04

MURRAY, Utah — Crews were called out to the popular Desert Star Theater after a small fire broke out at the Murray location Friday.

LIVE look at Desert Star Theater in Murray below:

The fire activated the sprinkler inside the theater and caused some water damage.

Murray Fire says one person needed assistance after the fire, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.

