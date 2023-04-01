Small fire breaks out at popular Desert Star Theater in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Crews were called out to the popular Desert Star Theater after a small fire broke out at the Murray location Friday.

The fire activated the sprinkler inside the theater and caused some water damage.

Murray Fire says one person needed assistance after the fire, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

