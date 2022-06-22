KANE COUNTY, Utah — Officials have recommended that residents in a community near Bryce Canyon National Park evacuate due to the Left Fork Fire burning nearby.

Kane County Emergency Services said its incident management team recommended evacuation Tuesday for the Bryce Woodlands Estates. The community appears to be a handful of cabins and campsites on a dirt road off Highway 89, just south of the town of Hatch.

"Due to increased wind and fire behavior, the fire has crossed the fire lines on the southwest corner," the county agency wrote. "Fire managers make this recommendation as a precaution for both firefighter and public safety if the fire continues to progress in that direction."

Police and fire officials are notifying the residents of Bryce Woodlands and helping them to evacuate.

