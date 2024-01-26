Small plane crashes through ice at Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A small plane has crashed into the Pineview Reservior near Huntsville Friday, with photos showing just the tail appearing above the ice.

Officials in Weber County say the crash occurred just before 1 p.m. and that the pilot and a passenger were able to safely get out of the plane and were not injured.

An eyewitness says he saw the plane flying overhead at around 12:15 p.m. and said it appeared to have skids on the front gear, but he did not see the plane land.

It's not known if the plane landed on the ice intentionally or if it was an emergency landing. The cause of the crash is being investigated by the FAA and the Department of Forest Service.

