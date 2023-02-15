Small plane lands on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A small plane appeared to have landed safely on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan on Tuesday evening.

Photos from the scene showed police and fire crews looking at the plane as it sat on the highway near 10400 South.

All southbound lanes on Bangerter Highway have been closed until the plane is moved.

It's not known yet whether anyone was injured or what caused the plane to land on the highway. Witnesses say the pilot appeared uninjured and was talking with police.

