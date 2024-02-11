Small plane makes crash landing in Spanish Fork, narrowly missing house

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A small airplane made a crash landing Saturday afternoon in Spanish Fork, and both people on board escaped without any major injuries.

Officials with Spanish Fork City said the Piper Saratoga — a single-engine propeller plane — experienced an engine failure while approaching to land at the Spanish Fork Airport.

The pilot reportedly heard the engine sputtering before it failed. Officials said he made a mayday call and tried to land at the airport, but the aircraft didn't have enough speed or altitude. He landed the plane in an open field, where it skidded across a street, clipped a power line, and came to a stop in the front yard of a house near 500 W. 1000 North.

Officials said the pilot chose to make the emergency landing in the field in order to avoid I-15, a power substation, or any nearby buildings.

There were two male occupants on board, and they both got themselves out and were able to walk away from the scene.

The plane is likely a total loss, which officials estimate at $350,000.

According to FlightAware, the aircraft took off from Spanish Fork at 1:52 p.m. It flew in a loop around the south and west ends of Utah Lake, then returned toward the airport before the emergency landing.

