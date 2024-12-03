Small plane makes emergency landing on I-15, causing crash and injuries

PAYSON, Utah — A small airplane landed on Interstate 15 Monday night in Utah County, causing multiple injuries and forcing the northbound portion of the freeway to close.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the pilot made an emergency landing on I-15 in Payson after the aircraft experienced problems mid-flight.

The landing was successful, but UHP said there was a crash involving the plane and five other vehicles after it landed. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and one other patient was transported with moderate injuries.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced around 8:30 p.m. that all northbound traffic was being diverted at milepost 250, then later moved it back to milepost 248 (800 South in Payson).

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with FOX 13 News online and on the air for the latest.