Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Small town of Newton creates striking tribute to man killed by farming equipment

items.[0].videoTitle
241994187_966150643963667_4726080559291249592_n.jpg
242382825_966151250630273_3495366967382102556_n.jpg
242059950_966151157296949_4370476893888851030_n.jpg
242107370_966150833963648_1955545287218811332_n.jpg
242231499_966150543963677_5414561079678627881_n.jpg
Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 12:49:52-04

NEWTON, Utah — The town of Newton set up a tribute in honor of S. MeRell Munson, who was killed in a farming equipment accident Sept. 8.

Over 78 tractors and other farming equipment were set up facing the road of the funeral procession as a tribute to Munson and his family.

The Newton Community Facebook shared a post that received lots of comments about love for the community.

The 35-year old man leaves behind a wife and three children.

According to the obituary published in the Cache Valley Daily, his wife Kelsey Munson made the following statement.

“I will miss him naming off people and their connections as we pass them by and wonder how he possibly knew so many people. He always loved to join others at church for the now 4th ward meet and discussion. He loved His Ward family, this wonderful town, and this beautiful Cache Valley.

I am broken hearted for myself, our children, his mom, his siblings, my family, and all our wonderful extended family. Thank you all so much for your outpouring of love! I hope to make him proud and accept the community’s help raising our kiddos. May we be guided by Our Heavenly Father and let him begin to heal our hearts.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere