Small town of Newton creates striking tribute to man killed by farming equipment

NEWTON, Utah — The town of Newton set up a tribute in honor of S. MeRell Munson, who was killed in a farming equipment accident Sept. 8.

Over 78 tractors and other farming equipment were set up facing the road of the funeral procession as a tribute to Munson and his family.

The Newton Community Facebook shared a post that received lots of comments about love for the community.

The 35-year old man leaves behind a wife and three children.

According to the obituary published in the Cache Valley Daily, his wife Kelsey Munson made the following statement.

“I will miss him naming off people and their connections as we pass them by and wonder how he possibly knew so many people. He always loved to join others at church for the now 4th ward meet and discussion. He loved His Ward family, this wonderful town, and this beautiful Cache Valley.

I am broken hearted for myself, our children, his mom, his siblings, my family, and all our wonderful extended family. Thank you all so much for your outpouring of love! I hope to make him proud and accept the community’s help raising our kiddos. May we be guided by Our Heavenly Father and let him begin to heal our hearts.”