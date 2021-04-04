Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Smithfield, Utah and 19 other future Latter-day Saint temples announced

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Sisak/AP
This Aug. 3, 2016 photo shows a 21-foot statue of the trumpeting Angel Moroni sitting atop the Latter-day Saint temple in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Sisak)
Mormon Temple Philadelphia
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 18:33:15-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 20 new temples Sunday, including one in Smithfield, Utah.

During the church's General Conference Sunday afternoon session, President Russell M. Nelson announced the following locations for the future temples:

  • Oslo, Norway
  • Brussels, Belgium
  • Vienna, Austria
  • Kumasi, Ghana
  • Beira, Mozambique
  • Cape Town, South Africa
  • Singapore, Republic of Singapore
  • Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Cali, Colombia
  • Querétaro, México
  • Torreón, México
  • Helena, Montana
  • Casper, Wyoming
  • Grand Junction, Colorado
  • Farmington, New Mexico
  • Burley, Idaho
  • Eugene, Oregon
  • Elko, Nevada
  • Yorba Linda, California
  • Smithfield, Utah

This is the second-highest number of new Latter-day Saint temples announced at one time. Then-President Gordon B. Hinckley, who passed away in 2008, announced that the church was planning "as many as 32 new temples, though he did not list specific locations," according to the church's website.

This announcement makes 251 total temples that have been announced, under construction or operating.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere