Smithfield, Utah and 19 other future Latter-day Saint temples announced

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 20 new temples Sunday, including one in Smithfield, Utah.
During the church's General Conference Sunday afternoon session, President Russell M. Nelson announced the following locations for the future temples:
- Oslo, Norway
- Brussels, Belgium
- Vienna, Austria
- Kumasi, Ghana
- Beira, Mozambique
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Singapore, Republic of Singapore
- Belo Horizonte, Brazil
- Cali, Colombia
- Querétaro, México
- Torreón, México
- Helena, Montana
- Casper, Wyoming
- Grand Junction, Colorado
- Farmington, New Mexico
- Burley, Idaho
- Eugene, Oregon
- Elko, Nevada
- Yorba Linda, California
- Smithfield, Utah
This is the second-highest number of new Latter-day Saint temples announced at one time. Then-President Gordon B. Hinckley, who passed away in 2008, announced that the church was planning "as many as 32 new temples, though he did not list specific locations," according to the church's website.
This announcement makes 251 total temples that have been announced, under construction or operating.