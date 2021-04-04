Smithfield, Utah and 19 other future Latter-day Saint temples announced

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 20 new temples Sunday, including one in Smithfield, Utah.

During the church's General Conference Sunday afternoon session, President Russell M. Nelson announced the following locations for the future temples:

Oslo, Norway

Brussels, Belgium

Vienna, Austria

Kumasi, Ghana

Beira, Mozambique

Cape Town, South Africa

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Cali, Colombia

Querétaro, México

Torreón, México

Helena, Montana

Casper, Wyoming

Grand Junction, Colorado

Farmington, New Mexico

Burley, Idaho

Eugene, Oregon

Elko, Nevada

Yorba Linda, California

Smithfield, Utah

This is the second-highest number of new Latter-day Saint temples announced at one time. Then-President Gordon B. Hinckley, who passed away in 2008, announced that the church was planning "as many as 32 new temples, though he did not list specific locations," according to the church's website.

This announcement makes 251 total temples that have been announced, under construction or operating.