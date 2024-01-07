Watch Now
Smith's in Sandy evacuated after firefighters notice unusual smell

Posted at 12:23 PM, Jan 07, 2024
SANDY, Utah — Firefighters shopping at a Smith's location in Sandy got more than they planned on after noticing a strange smell Sunday.

The Sandy Fire crew was at the Smith's at 10305 South 1300 East when they smelled unusual combustion inside the building. Firefighters began taking carbon monoxide readings after a store employee mentioned smelling the same scent.

When high levels of the gas were detected, alarms began to go off inside the store, forcing the evacuation 30 people.

Dominion Energy teams arrived at the store quickly and shut down the furnaces and clear exhaust vents.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which came week after dozens of people were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after the toxic gas was detected in a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Monroe.

