Smooth flying in and out of Salt Lake City during holiday weekend

FOX 13 News
Travels walk through Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday, July 3, 2022
Posted at 7:43 PM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 22:12:24-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite fears of cancellations, delays and the general mayhem that has plagued airlines recently, things flowed pretty smoothly in and out of Salt Lake City International Airport on Sunday.

As of 7:30 p.m., there had been only nine canceled flights out of the airport over the previous 24 hours, a relatively low number compared to the week leading up to the holiday weekend.

Nearly 90% of flights were also arriving on time to Salt Lake City, according to Flightview.com.

"Yeah, we were worried about cancellations because of all we heard," said Park City resident Lauren Benz who was returning home from Green Bay and faced no delays.

Airport officials had warned travelers that Thursday and Friday would be the busiest days to travel ahead of the Fourth of July.

