Snow immediately causes havoc on Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Not long after snow began to fall across the Wasatch Front late Tuesday, dozens of accidents were reported on northern Utah roadways.

Videos and photos sent to FOX 13 showed vehicles sliding on roads and crashes throughout the area.

In the video below, cars could be failing to gain seen failing to gain traction on 3500 South near Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake.

The Utah Department of Transportation's Twitter feed was filled with alerts regarding crashes in the Salt Lake Valley and surrounding areas.

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Allison Croghan said she witnessed at least 50 accidents on the commute home Tuesday.

"The roads are HORRIBLE," said Croghan. "Please stay safe!"

On Bangerter Highway near 600 West, a FOX 13 viewer shared a photo of an accident that appeared to show a car into a barrier.

Loren Barber

"The roads are a nightmare," wrote Loren Barber.

Drivers are being urged to stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary. Hazardous conditions are expected to continue through the morning commute Wednesday.