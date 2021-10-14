Snow possible in Northern Utah mountains and valleys as storm moves in Wednesday night

SALT LAKE CITY — Another cold storm will move into Utah Wednesday night and will brings chances for snow to the Northern Mountains and valleys through early Thursday afternoon.

Areas of light snow are possible for the morning commute on Thursday. The valley floors may experience some snow mixed during the morning hours but mainly, the snowy weather will impact high elevation passes, like Parley's and the Cottonwood Canyons.

Utah valley floors may experience anywhere from zero to two inches of snow between Wednesday night and early Thursday afternoon.

The Northern mountains may receive between two and six inches of snow.

There are hard freeze warnings in place for the Sevier Valley and Western Uinta mountains that take place from 9 p.m. Wednesday evening to 9 a.m. Thursday morning. The National Weather Service recommends that residents in the area drain outdoor pipes or allow them to slowly drip in order to prevent them from bursting. Cover crops as well in order to keep them from freezing. More information on the warnings can be found here.

Roads can become very slick, even with minimal snow and ice. Drivers should be extremely cautious.

Nice weather will return this weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures between 60 and 65 degrees in Salt Lake City. For more weather conditions in your area, click here.