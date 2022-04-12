Snowbasin is re-opening this weekend after getting over a foot of new snow

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Snowbasin resort on Tuesday announced that they would re-open for one more weekend after receiving over a foot of new powder on Monday night.

The resort said they will be reopening three lifts and 58 trails from Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 17.

Prices include: $99 for adults, $69 for seniors and $49 for youth. These prices are online only.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the snow wasn't finished yet.

The National Weather Service forecasted 2-10 inches of fresh snow to fall between Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning.

There were lots of happy skiers and riders taking advantage of our late season, mountain snow on Tuesday. It truly felt a lot more like February than April up at the resorts.