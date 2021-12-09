Snowbasin Resort plans for opening weekend, hopeful for more snow

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Ski season is in full swing and while another Utah ski resort has plans in place for opening day, they're crossing their fingers for more snow.

Snowbasin is putting the finishing touches on before opening day. Last year this resort opened right around Thanksgiving and while mother nature has been late this year, snow is coming.

“You need good temps so anything below 28 degrees, and good humidity to help produce great snow. When those variables are not there, it makes it really hard to make snow so, we’re all really excited to get open for the winter,” said Davy Ratchford, General Manager of Snowbasin.

On standby are 270 snow making machines across the resort, ready for those temperatures to drop, so they can start pumping out snow.

Once the machines start making that snow, it’s a great addition to the natural snow and once it’s made, it's not going anywhere.

“It’s very sustainable, so the snow you produce on the mountain, stays on the mountain and goes back into the river and streams. Ultimately, it always ends up great, so I’d ask everybody to be patient with every ski resort in Utah right now, some are opening, some have been open for a bit, but the snow is coming, the temperatures are coming, and there’s more skiing to be had,” said Ratchford.

Snowbasin opens on Saturday with terrain, but this weekend will be limited to season pass holders.