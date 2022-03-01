Snowbird posts cryptic tease alluding to major announcement

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — One of Utah's world-renowned skiing and snowboarding destinations appears to have something up its sleeve.

Snowbird posted two photos Monday afternoon on its social media pages.

Each photo showed a large rectangular-box-like item on a trailer.

The objects appeared to be covered by a white wrap, so it wasn't completely clear what was underneath. However, people familiar with the resort are speculating that it is getting a new tram or new tram cars.

Is it one tram car but photographed from two different sides? Or are they two cars — possibly one red and one blue, like the current tram that goes from the resort's base to the summit of Hidden Peak?

Time will tell.

Luckily, those interested likely won't have to wait long.

The post was captioned with only: "3.1.22. The shape of things to come at Snowbird."

Skiers, snowboarders, mountain bikers, and anyone else who enjoys visiting the resort may want to watch for a big reveal Tuesday.

If the item(s) in the photos are indeed tram cars as many are assuming, the question remains: Where will they be installed? Will it be a replacement, or will it be an addition?

Snowbird, in a possible attempt to limit speculation, made it so social media users could not comment on the posts. However, the "quote tweet" feature on Twitter allowed for some to weigh in.

"This all but confirms new tram cabins as rumored for awhile now," an account called @liftblog wrote. "The current ones are 50 years old and don’t have basic things like speakers or automatic doors."

Others wondered if the resort will be announcing a whole new tram line.

Snowbird has, in fact, proposed an expansion of its boundaries into American Fork in recent years. A plan was even approved by a Utah County board in 2016. It proposed a gondola between Hidden Peak (where the top of the current tram sits) and the Mary Ellen Gulch in American Fork Canyon.

However, the Daily Herald reported in 2018 that the resort had no immediate plans to go through with the expansion even after going through required water testing.

Is Snowbird replacing its iconic tram, or is it expanding into new territory? Or possibly both, or even... neither?

FOX 13 News will keep you informed as we find out!