Snowbird rolls out ‘Fast Tracks’ lift lane ahead of 50th anniversary season

Snowbird Resort will offer a unique express lane called "Fast Tracks" to skiers and riders wanting to upgrade their experience on the mountain this winter.

“It’ll give you access to a special lift line, get on that lift, go ski, do it again, and we hope people are excited about it,” Snowbird spokeswoman Sarah Sherman said about the newly announced program. “This is an item that anyone can add on, and we are unique in Utah to that.”

Any skier or rider can purchase the daily upgrade (which begins at $69 per person, although prices may fluctuate) beginning on Nov. 1. Fast Tracks is an all-day upgrade for six lifts: Peruvian, Gadzoom, Gad 2, Little Cloud, Mineral Basin and Baldy (Tram and other lifts are NOT included). Pass holders will have their own lane in the lift maze.

Any resort guest (pass holder, day pass, etc.) can purchase the upgrade while supplies last. The resort did not publicly disclose a cap of daily passes available or a price increase of Fast Tracks based on demand.

Since the resort announced the program on Monday, comments on social media have expressed concern.

"This is so wrong that you introduce this after people already bought passes,” one Instagram user wrote about the timing of the rollout.

"Looks like the lines will be worse than ever for those of us who don't upgrade,” said another Instagram user.

“We do expect a very limited effect on others not using it so those in the Fast Tracks lane. There’s so few of that product going out that the way it impacts the other lift lines, we expect it to be minimal,” said Sherman.

The Fast Tracks program is one-of-a-kind in Utah. However, Snowbird’s parent company “Powdr” will introduce it at Killington (Vermont), Copper (Colorado) and Mount Bachelor (Oregon) this upcoming season.

According to the Park Record, Park City Mountain Resort offered a similar upgrade option for more than a decade but eliminated the offering in 2015.