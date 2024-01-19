Snowmobilers rescued after falling through ice at Mantua Reservoir

MANTUA, Utah — Two snowmobilers were rescued by emergency crews Friday morning after falling through the ice at Mantua Reservoir.

The Mantua Police Department, along with Brigham City police and other agencies, responded after receiving a 911 call from the two men after they had fallen through the ice in a northeast section of the reservoir.

The men, one from Logan and other from Brigham City, were safely rescued by the Brigham City Fire Department and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A the men were being rescued, officials were able to contact their families to keep them updated on their condition.

Because of the incident, the public is asked to avoid the area where the men fell into the water.