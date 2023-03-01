Snowpack concerns lead to controlled release from Utah reservoirs

SALT LAKE CITY — With an eye on alleviating any potential snowpack melt flooding after what's been a significant water year, officials have started controlled releases at some northern Utah reservoirs to manage flows in Parleys Canyon.

Releases began Tuesday at Little Dell and Mountain Dell reservoirs, according to the Salt Lake County Department of Public Utilities. The releases are starting at 10-20 cubic feet per second, but will be increased to 55-60 cfs with the possibility of the flows increasing even more in spring.

“It is important for our teams to be proactive in anticipation of this year’s high spring runoff. [The public utilities department] operates and maintains Little Dell and Mountain Dell Reservoirs for water supply and flood control," said Laura Briefer, Director of the county's Department of Public Utilities.

This has been one of the most prosperous snowpack seasons in recent Utah history as multiple storms have continued to dump snow across the state. However, with the large snowpack comes concerns over possible flooding when temperatures rise and the runoff begins.

With the water releases causing creeks and rivers to run fast and cold, officials are warning residents to be mindful of their children and pets around areas such as Parleys Creek, Emigration Creek, Millcreek, Red Butte Creek, and City Creek. Dog owners are asked to keep their dogs away from any waters affected by rain and snow runoff because of strong currents that can lead to drowning.

The department released safety tips to help keep people safe during the runoff: