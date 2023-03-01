Snowpack concerns lead to controlled release from Utah reservoirs

SALT LAKE CITY — With an eye on alleviating any potential snowpack melt flooding after what's been a significant water year, officials have started controlled releases at some northern Utah reservoirs to manage flows in Parleys Canyon.
Releases began Tuesday at Little Dell and Mountain Dell reservoirs, according to the Salt Lake County Department of Public Utilities. The releases are starting at 10-20 cubic feet per second, but will be increased to 55-60 cfs with the possibility of the flows increasing even more in spring.
“It is important for our teams to be proactive in anticipation of this year’s high spring runoff. [The public utilities department] operates and maintains Little Dell and Mountain Dell Reservoirs for water supply and flood control," said Laura Briefer, Director of the county's Department of Public Utilities.
This has been one of the most prosperous snowpack seasons in recent Utah history as multiple storms have continued to dump snow across the state. However, with the large snowpack comes concerns over possible flooding when temperatures rise and the runoff begins.
With the water releases causing creeks and rivers to run fast and cold, officials are warning residents to be mindful of their children and pets around areas such as Parleys Creek, Emigration Creek, Millcreek, Red Butte Creek, and City Creek. Dog owners are asked to keep their dogs away from any waters affected by rain and snow runoff because of strong currents that can lead to drowning.
The department released safety tips to help keep people safe during the runoff:
- When spending time outdoors, tell someone where you are going or go with a partner. Let someone know when you expect to return and leave a note on your dashboard.
- Don’t forget the power of the current. The river is strong, and the water is high, extremely cold, and incapacitating during spring runoff.
- Know your surroundings and know what to do. Check the weather ahead of time. If you are caught in water, float feet-first in a half-sitting position.
- Reach or throw, Don’t Go. If someone is caught in water, reach out or throw something in. Don’t go in the water yourself, or you may also be swept away.