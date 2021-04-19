Solitude adds four days to ski season after recent snowstorm

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Solitude Mountain Resort is adding four extra days of skiing and snowboarding after it received a massive amount of late-season snow last week.

The resort officially ended its winter season Sunday, but it accumulated 25 inches of new snow in the past week. So, on Monday, Solitude announced Monday that it will give skiers and riders a few bonus days.

Two chairlifts, Moonbeam Express and Apex Express, will be open Thursday-Sunday (April 22-25) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These extra days are open to Solitude season pass holders, as well as Ikon Pass holders. Both 2020-21 and 2021-22 passes are valid.

The resort is also offering discounted lift tickets. Single-day passes will be $49 for adults (ages 13-64), $39 for juniors (ages 8-12), $29 for youth (ages 5-7), and $39 for seniors (ages 65+). These prices are eligible for 25% "Pass holder Friends & Family" discounts.

Parking, which normally costs between $5-20 depending on how many people are in the vehicle, will be free during these bonus days.