South Davis Jr. High under lockdown protocols

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Officials say South Davis Junior High School in Bountiful has been placed under lockdown protocols due to an unspecified issue.

Police have been called to the school and several units are currently on campus.

Under lockdown protocols, students and staff are ordered to remain inside a locked room. According to the Davis School District, "a lockdown is only initiated when there is an active threat inside or very close to the building."

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 news for the latest on this breaking news story