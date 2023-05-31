South Jordan 8th grader advances to spelling bee finals

WASHINGTON — South Jordan teenager Surya Kapu is back in familiar territory after making the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee for the second straight year.

During Wednesday's semifinals from Washington, the eighth-grader at American Preparatory Academy correctly spelled zwitterion, advancing him to the final round against 10 other competitors.

Last year, Kapu was one of 13 finalists and finished in a tie for fifth place. The 14-year-old also competed in 2019 where he finished in a tie in 370th place.

Before heading to this year's competition, Kapu said he's ready to become Utah's first ever spelling champ.

“It's crazy to think that this year I could win one for Utah,” Kapu said. “Just try my best and go as far as possible, but it would be nice to get back to the finals.”

Thursday's finals air will air on ION at 6 p.m.

And in case you were wondering, zwitterion is defined as a "molecule or ion having separate positively and negatively charged groups."

Of course.