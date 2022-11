SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police say a person was found dead inside a car that was on fire in South Jordan Thursday evening.

Officers and firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire Thursday around 7 p.m. near 11700 S. Bingham Rim Road.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, the first responders discovered a body in the vehicle.

No further details were available as of Saturday evening, but South Jordan Police said they are investigating the individual's death as suspicious.