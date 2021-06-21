Watch
South Jordan police need help finding 'at risk' woman

South Jordan Police Department
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jun 21, 2021
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The South Jordan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an "at risk" 29-year-old woman last seen Saturday.

Kelsie Wagner left a group home where she was being cared for and was last seen in the Daybreak community wearing a dark gray hoodie with a red shirt underneath, black pants and back shoes.

Officials say Wagner suffers from Type 2 diabetes and suffers from a medical issue that causes her to overeat, which may lead to problems with her diabetes.

According to the department, Wagner could be headed to the Provo area.

Wagner is 5'3" and weighs 152 lbs with medium brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Wagner is urged to call the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.

