South Jordan teen plays 'Taps' on Memorial Day to honor those who served

Posted at 8:24 PM, May 31, 2021
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A high school sophomore is sharing his gift of music as a way of recognizing the reason why Memorial Day is observed.

16-year-old Jordan Rosen spent most of Monday afternoon playing “Taps” for veterans and families of those who served.

“There are so many lives that have been lost within all of the wars and battles that we have fought as America,” Rosen said. “To see all the flags and the veterans out here, we see what they have gone through.”

Through social media, Rosen asked if any of his neighbors would like to hear a rendition of “Taps” played on the Trumpet.

The response was overwhelming. The Herriman High sophomore went door-to-door to the homes of everyone who responded. He estimates he played the 24-note song 22 times.

Every time he played the song, residents and passersby stopped. Many put their hands over their hearts to reflect on what this day means.

“It brings back reflections for our family. Her father was at Pearl Harbor on the USS Castor,” said Craig Bliss. “Brought back great memories of sacrifice for our country which is so important on Memorial Day.”

Jordan received applause and notes of thanks at every stop. Some people even shed tears.

“These were all super impactful to me,” Rosen said. “I won’t forget them tomorrow. I do have a bad memory, but these will be stuck with me for the rest of my life.”

This is a tradition for Rosen. He has played “Taps” for veterans every Memorial Day and Veterans Day for the past three years.

