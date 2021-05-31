Utah's fallen heroes honored on Memorial Day at state capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents and officials honored those from Utah that paid the ultimate sacrifice at a Memorial Day event at the state capitol Monday.

WATCH: Utahns salute military service men and women who have paid the ultimate price

Flags lined the front of the capitol, along with the names of Utah's military servicemen and servicewomen who died protecting the country. Taps was played and a wreath-laying ceremony was held in their honor.

Because a ceremony was unable to be held last year due to COVID-19, the names of Utah veterans who passed away over the last year were read. Over 650 veterans from Utah have died since March 2020.

Through the state's history, nearly 3,000 Utahns have died in defense of the U.S. around the world.