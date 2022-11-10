South Salt Lake addresses police staffing challenges with property tax hike

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Property taxes are due in Utah on or before Nov. 30, and many Utahns will have a bigger bill to pay after dozens of municipalities statewide voted to raise them earlier this year.

South Salt Lake residents saw a 67 percent increase, according to a city document obtained by FOX 13 News. It translates to an almost $300 price hike for a home worth $397,000. While it’s among the highest rate increases in the state, the city hasn’t touched property taxes since 2006.

According to mayor Cherie Wood, $3.5 million will be generated from the increase, and that money will only be allocated to public safety services including police and fire.

In the last year, South Salt Lake City Police has struggled to sufficiently staff its force. Police Chief Jack Carruth attributes it to neighboring municipalities that are offering more competitive salaries to officers.

“We needed to take some action to ensure we had the funding to stabilize our department and keep our officers in South Salt Lake,” said Wood. She explained that this was a main reason for the timing of this property tax hike.

The money will also allow them to hire six new officers, which will help ensure officers’ ongoing participation in lesser-known areas of public safety such as Promise South Salt Lake.

The city offers free, after-school programming to youth at 14 of its neighborhood centers. According to Carruth, it serves as a resource to lower crime.

Since its inception 10 years ago, the city has reported a 71 percent decrease in juvenile arrests between 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

“It builds a relationship of trust with our youth. So, our youth come up and speak with us and are not afraid to talk with us,” said Chad Leetham, a school resource officer and active participant in city youth activities like Promise South Salt Lake and Police Athletic/Activities Leagues (PAL).

Long-term, Wood said she’d like to increase officers’ involvement in these community-outreach programs.