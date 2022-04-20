South Salt Lake children missing after kidnapping

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Two South Salt Lake children are missing and two others are considered endangered after their mother and grandmother allegedly kidnapped them Wednesday.

Police say 2-month-old David Murillo and Oaklee Murrillo, 2, were believed to be kidnapped by the mother, Yaneli Murilo, and Maria Alvarez after the Division of Child and Family Services was awarded custody of the children at a hearing Wednesday.

Instead of handing the children over, Murilo and Alvarez fled with both and later texted DCFS officials that the "children were killed or going to be killed."

South Salt Lake Police Department Photo of Maria Alvarez

Alvarez is the mother of the other children, Librado Beccera-Murillo, 9, and Rosa Estrella Beccera-Murillio, 11, who were removed from school and are considered endangered due to prior threats having been made.

The mother and grandmother may be driving either a gray Dodge Durango with black rims or a tan Ford Explorer with license plate 4R4KV.

South Salt Lake Police Department Gray Dodge Durango believed to be used by mother, grandmother accused of kidnapping 2-month-old David Murillo and two-year-old Oaklii Murrillo.



Police said an an Amber Alert is in the process of being issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.