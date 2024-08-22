South Salt Lake community celebrates murals, local musicians at Grid City Music Fest

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The South Salt Lake Arts Council celebrates local artists this weekend, featuring murals, musicians and businesses on Friday and Saturday.

For local musician Terence Hansen, the Grid City Music Fest, held at the Commonwealth Room and across the 'Creative Industries Zone', is an opportunity to celebrate everything special about South Salt Lake.

"It's a breath of fresh air because we haven't had anything like this for as long as I can remember that just features local artists on this magnitude," said Hansen.

"It is an amazing time for you to come out and see local live music for free," said Grid City Co-founder Drew Reynolds.

Thanks to the South Salt Lake Arts Council, you can also travel in style to the 7 different venues with the free fun bus.

"South Salt Lake is unique that it's got all these breweries and murals and kind of an artsy vibe of what we call the creative industry zone so it makes it the perfect place to incubate something like this," said festival organizer, Derrek Wright.

Local musicians like Melissa Chilinski – who's a rockstar on the banjo say events like the Grid City Music Fest are important to local musicians.

"It's hard to be a musician and it can feel exhausting so just to have people in the community that are giving you gigs and not just a gig but a whole community it's amazing," Chilinski said.

"A lot of these people have three jobs, or two jobs and they just play music so you can hear it and enjoy it and it's just incredible to watch them perform their art," Reynolds added.

Reynolds hopes this festival continues to grow so more people can see just how talented and cool Utah and South Salt Lake are.

"The more people that come the bigger it gets every year and you know we want to do this for a really long time we want to sow this festival into the fabric of Utah," Reynolds said.

The event starts Friday and goes on through Sunday. You can find the festival lineup and the tickets here.